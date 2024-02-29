Jonathan Di Bella versus Prajanchai for the strawweight kickboxing world title added to blockbuster ONE Friday Fights 58 

The upcoming ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian is turning out to be a can’t miss event for combat sports fans following the announcement of a massive champion vs. champion showdown.

After his methodical dissection of Danial Williams last year, reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world titleholder Jonathan Di Bella will be taking on his toughest challenger yet.

The Italian-Canadian striker is set to defend his crown against strawweight Muay Thai kingpin Prajanchai PK Saenchai at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 5.

Jonathan Di Bella, who has yet to taste defeat in 12 career bouts, has turned many heads since joining the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The 27-year-old slugger announced his entry by halting Zhang Peimian’s hype train at ONE 162 back in 2022.

Di Bella then displayed a frightening mix of precision and technical mastery when he neutralized the hard-hitting Williams across five rounds at ONE Fight Night 15 last year.

Now, he’ll be taking on a rampaging Thai challenger, who’s out for two-sport supremacy.

Prajanchai has looked virtually untouchable since that upset loss to Joseph Lasiri in 2022. He racked off three straight victories, including a satisfying first-round knockout of ‘The Hurricane’ at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December.

With 26 pounds of gold now back in his possession, the 29-year-old is seeking to add a second piece of hardware to his other shoulder at Jonathan Di Bella’s expense.

ONE Friday Fights 58 confirmed fights so far

Apart from this epic strawweight kickboxing battle between Di Bella and Prajanchai, a second world title will be up for grabs in the main event.

An interim featherweight kickboxing world titleholder will be crowned following a highly-anticipated rematch between familiar foes Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian.

A guaranteed violent bantamweight Muay Thai war between Thai destroyers Nong-O Hama and Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai is also scheduled to go down in The Mecca of Muay Thai.

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates about ONE Friday Fights 58.