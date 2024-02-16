“I got out-skilled” – Danial Williams reflects on kickboxing world title defeat to Jonathan Di Bella

ONE Championship's all-around fighter and action star Danial Williams is heading for an epic MMA collision course at ONE Fight Night 19.

On February 16, inside the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Mini T' will swing back into the deep waters of MMA to face the equally violent Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang in a three-round strawweight MMA fight.

Danial Williams fought everywhere in ONE Championship - from Muay Thai to kickboxing to MMA. He also did it in different weight classes. His last bout in the promotion was a losing effort to capture gold against ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella at ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year.

In his five-round decision loss to his division's kickboxing king, 'Mini T' told one:

“Reflecting on that, I just lost to the better, more skilled fighter and took a lot away from that fight, but definitely understand that I do love using all my skills and having this next MMA fight. It's good. MMA is like, you know, it seems to be more styles."

Danial Williams continued:

"I always loved the challenge and trying something new, but yeah, with the last fight, I think I just got out-skilled and I was a little bit off balance. I just want to work on my skills now, which I have been doing.”

Danial Williams sees MMA as his career endgame

After losing a few world title bids in kickboxing and Muay Thai, Danial Williams decided to fight in mixed martial arts more permanently. Ahead of his strawweight MMA contest with Lito Adiwang, 'Mini T' revealed that he plans to stay in the sport for a long time:

“MMA has always been my end goal. I’ve stopped at the highest level of Muay Thai to do MMA. I know I’ve got to spend time on that because it’s been a bit mad trying to get the skills over the last two and a bit years, when I’ve been jumping between sports. I definitely feel like I’m at a level where I just need to keep improving in MMA.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.