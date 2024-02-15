“I love fighting” – Danial Williams knows ‘banger’ Lito Adiwang will give him the slugfest that he seeks at ONE Fight Night 19

ONE Championship's three-sport action man Danial Williams is set to fight in possibly an early Fight of the Year contender against the ultra-explosive Filipino striker, Lito Adiwang, at ONE Fight Night 19.

Danial Williams, who spent a huge chunk of his career fighting in Muay Thai and kickboxing, will fight just his ninth pro-MMA fight once he locks horns with Adiwang.

Anybody who's been a fan of 'MiniT' and 'Thunder Kid' knows that this bout on Feb. 16 will rock the entire Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Speaking to Cageside Press on YouTube, 'Mini T' expressed his excitement ahead of his bout with 'Thunder Kid', whom he believes can deliver a fight for the ages with him.

Williams said:

“Adiwang’s a banger, you know. He comes to fight, and I love that and I love fighting. And I just know it’s going to be another crazy fight.”

Watch the full interview here:

Danial Williams sees MMA as his career endgame

Though he has more experience in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Williams admits that MMA has always been his ultimate career goal. In a separate interview with ONE Championship, the Australian-Thai striker spoke about his MMA career so far:

“I’ve always done a bit of BJJ and Muay Thai. The wrestling is just chaining it all together and getting that cardio, so I would like to spend a lot more time in the wrestling department in the next couple of years.”

A wrestling Danial Williams is something to see indeed. If 'Mini T' manages to translate his pedal-to-the-metal aggression in striking to his grappling, we're in for a treat come February 17.

Catch Williams vs. Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19, which will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.