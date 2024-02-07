Multi-sport athlete Danial Williams says his wrestling is coming along well in preparation for Lito Adiwang

Multi-sport ONE athlete Danial Williams will compete in MMA at ONE Fight Night 19 to face one of the promotion's most explosive fighters, Lito Adiwang.

On February 17, 'Mini T' and 'Thunder Kid' will collide in what could be an early Fight of the Year contender.

Though he has fought extensively in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, Danial Williams admits that mixed martial arts is his primary focus.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Australian-Thai fighter revealed that he's been working a lot on his wrestling ahead of his clash with Adiwang.

He said:

“I’ve always done a bit of BJJ and Muay Thai. The wrestling is just chaining it all together and getting that cardio, so I would like to spend a lot more time in the wrestling department in the next couple of years.”

A wrestling Danial Williams is definitely something to see. If he manages to translate his pedal-to-the-metal pace in striking to his grappling, we'll see a definite classic come February 17.

Danial Williams admits MMA has always been his endgame

As it turned out, 'Mini T' has always been gunning for a successful MMA career.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Williams admitted that full-on cagefighting is his true endgame:

"MMA has always been my end goal. I’ve stopped at the highest level of Muay Thai to do MMA. I know I’ve got to spend time on that because it’s been a bit mad trying to get the skills over the last two and a bit years, when I’ve been jumping between sports. I definitely feel like I’m at a level where I just need to keep improving in MMA"

Catch Williams test his might in a three-round strawweight MMA bout with Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19, which will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.