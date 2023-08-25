Danial Williams feels ‘entertainment factor’ has made him a star: “This has been the definition of my time at ONE”

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Danial Williams faces one of the biggest fights of his career.

As he faces Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship, the stakes are at an all-time high for ‘Mini T.’

Thanks to his performances inside the circle, Williams has earned a reputation for being a fan-favorite fighter that always brings the heat on fight night.

When ONE Championship needed someone, the Australian-Thai striker has stepped up to the plate each and every time, regardless of opponent, weight class, or ruleset.

Last time out at ONE Fight Night 8, Williams even took on a short-notice world championship fight against Superlek Kiatmoo9 at flyweight.

For all of the reliability and warrior spirit he has shown, Williams now has the opportunity to challenge for a title with a full training camp behind him.

While he has spoken about how much this win means above all else, you can always expect a fun fight when that man steps inside the Circle.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Danial Williams said that putting on great fights is simply part of his DNA, and that won’t go anywhere in his battle with Di Bella.

“I'm going to bring the entertainment, man. No matter what. This has been the definition of my time at ONE, and I’m going to prove it again in October.”

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.