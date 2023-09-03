Danial Williams on the importance of putting on exciting fights: “That's how the sport actually grows”

Danial Williams believes putting on an exciting fight every time he steps inside the circle will be mutually beneficial to his employer, his sport, and his career as a martial artist.

‘Mini T’ will make his return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on October 6 with an opportunity to capture his first ONE world championship. ONE Fight Night 15 will see Danial Williams challenge reigning strawweight kickboxing titleholder Jonathan Di Bella as part of a stacked lineup featuring three massive title tilts.

In addition to Williams’ showdown with Di Bella, fans inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will be treated to a champion vs. champion clash as Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty battle for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing crown. In the co-main event of the evening, Superbon will attempt to become a champion once again as he meets Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai title.

With so many big names on the card, Danial Williams knows that it’s up to him to put on an exciting fight, delivering for the fans and himself:

“I want to be a good businessman and a good employee for ONE Championship. They want the action, they want their entertainment, and that's how the sport actually grows. And that's how the underdog or the hero prevails.”

Danial Williams will undoubtedly have his work cut out for him as he meets a man who has not yet known defeat in his combat sports career.

Jonathan Di Bella sits at an impressive 11-0, including his impressive unanimous decision victory over ‘Fighting Rooster’ Zhang Peimian last year. Will the Canadian-Italian champion add another impressive name to his resume, or will ‘Mini T’ put on a world-title-winning performance in Bangkok?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.