Danial Williams on his ever-ready approach to martial arts: “You just have to show your heart”

Throughout his run in ONE Championship, Danial Williams has proved one thing above all else, that you can always expect a great fight when you see his name on a card.

Competing in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, ‘Mini T’ has earned a reputation as one to watch with his track record for producing entertaining fights.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday, October 6, the Australian-Thai striker has put more pressure on himself than ever before.

Coming off of consecutive losses for the first time in ONE Championship, Williams is now set for one of the biggest fighters of his career to date.

Facing Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship, he has been very open about his mindset ahead of this fight.

Admitting to his self doubts and the do-or-die nature of this contest in the build-up to his showdown at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the challenger is not taking this fight lightly.

That being said, it is important for Williams to remind himself how he got into this position in the first place, and that’s for the heart and toughness that he has shown under the ONE banner.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams spoke about taking this fight back to basics and putting on a show for the fans is how he made his name.

“You just have to show your heart and then you just give it your all, because after all, we are in the entertainment business," said Williams.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.