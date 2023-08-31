Danial Williams commends Rodtang’s ‘beautiful and dangerous’ kicks ahead of Superlek clash

Danial Williams had nothing but praise for Rodtang Jitmuangnon ahead of the latter’s upcoming must-see fight.

In April 2021, Williams lost his ONE Championship debut against Rodtang in a Muay Thai bout. After establishing a promotional MMA record of 3-1, ‘Mini T’ took on Superlek in a kickboxing bout, losing by a third-round knockout for the flyweight kickboxing world title.

On September 22, Rodtang looks to defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34. Due to Williams’ experience fighting both Thai superstars, he knows more about the upcoming matchup than most of the combat sports community.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams had this to say about Rodtang’s greatest weapons:

“His range is excellent. He's got every weapon. His elbows, knees and kicks, especially kicks, it’s beautiful and dangerous.”

Rodtang and Superlek were scheduled to fight for the latter’s ONE kickboxing world title in March of this year. Unfortunately, ‘The Iron Man’ suffered an undisclosed injury and pulled out of the ONE Fight Night 8 matchup, leading to widespread disappointment from fans.

Luckily, the highly-anticipated fight between Thai world champions was rescheduled to take place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For those interested in watching the blockbuster matchup, ONE Friday Fights 34 can be watched live for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on September 22.

As for Danial Williams, he will return to action on October 6 with another opportunity to become a ONE world champion. ‘Mini T’ could have his hands full as he takes on undefeated kickboxer Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Di Bella vs. Williams is scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which can be watched live by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.