Danial Williams confident he’s on the ‘right path’ to get back to winning ways 

Danial Williams believes he’s on the right path to success and plans to back up that belief when he steps onto the ONE Championship stage next.

In April 2021, Williams fought under the ONE banner for the first time. Things didn’t go as planned for ‘Mini T’ as he lost by unanimous decision against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

After losing against Rodtang, Williams prioritized the ONE strawweight MMA division, leading to three consecutive wins. Unfortunately, ‘Mini T’s’ momentum was halted in October 2022 when he suffered a third-round knockout loss against Jeremy Miado.

Five months later, Williams returned to action by challenging Superlek Kiatmoo9 on short notice for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. The Australian-Thai fighter endured a lot of damage before getting knocked out in the third round in the ONE Fight Night 8 main event.

During an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Danial Williams had this to say about being on the right path after back-to-back knockout losses:

“I am on the right path that will test my mentality ahead.”

On October 6, Danial Williams looks to finally make his dreams come true by becoming a world champion. ‘Mini T’ will be stepping out of his comfort zone again as he challenges Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.

Williams must be ready for war, as Di Bella made a statement when he became the strawweight champion in October 2022. After spending the past year upgrading his arsenal, the Canadian-Italian looks to extend his undefeated kickboxing record.

Jonathan Di Bella vs. Danial Williams is one of three world title bouts scheduled for ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The October 6 bill will be available live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.