Danial Williams keen to test Jonathan Di Bella’s traits in a real setting: “He looks amazing on film”

At ONE Fight Night 15, the stakes are higher than ever for fan favorite Danial Williams.

While the Australian-Thai striker is no stranger to the biggest and brightest lights, having faced Rodtang and Superlek in the past, this fight means more.

On October 6 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Williams will face Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

‘Mini T’ has made his name in ONE Championship for his willingness to step up to the plate on numerous occasions.

Due to that mentality and readiness, Williams always guarantees to produce one of the most entertaining fights of the night.

While that hasn’t led to world championship glory yet, that experience against some of the best strikers in the world at multiple weights and in different rule sets will pay him back in his next contest.

Though Di Bella may be the defending champion, Williams has shared the circle with world champions in the past, making this fight nothing new to him.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Danial Williams revealed that he has been impressed by what he has seen of Di Bella’s fights in preparation for this contest.

That being said, on October 6, he will put it to the test and see what the champion is made of and how he stands up next to the best fighters Williams has competed against:

“He looks amazing on film, but I haven't seen him fight top athletes or big athletes with big experience.”

