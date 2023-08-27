Danial Williams breaks down ‘southpaw’ Jonathan Di Bella’s biggest strengths ahead of world title clash

Danial Williams knows that dethroning the undefeated Jonathan Di Bella will be no easy task when the two step inside the Circle with one another this fall.

ONE Fight Night 15 will feature three incredible ONE world title tilts, including the return of ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella who is set to defend his title against promotional standout Danial Williams.

With a shot at ONE Championship gold on October 6, ‘Mini T’ has the opportunity to take a giant leap toward his ultimate goal of becoming a three-sport world champion. But he knows it won’t be an easy task against a well-rounded striker like Di Bella. Speaking about their highly anticipated clash with Sportskeeda MMA, Williams said:

“His ability to push through amazing technique from southpaw against orthodox fighters and just his cardio is his biggest strength.”

One big advantage that Danial William has going into the scrap is his experience sharing the ONE Championship stage with some of combat sports’ biggest names. ‘Mini T’ has squared off with the likes of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek Kiatmoo9, and MMA standout Jeremy Miado.

That will undoubtedly give Willams an experience advantage over Jonathan Di Bella who will be making his second appearance with the promotion.

Will Danial Williams score his first ONE world championship, or will Di Bella prove to be too much for ‘Mini T’ when the two step inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this October?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.

