Rodtang prefers to let his performances in the ring answer doubters: “I don’t want to silence anyone”

Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a fighter who lets his actions in the ring do the talking for him when it comes to those who doubt his abilities.

‘The Iron Man’ shared this in a recent interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to his much-awaited title showdown with fellow Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Heading into the marquee clash, more than a few are picking ‘The Kicking Machine’ over the Jitmuangnon Gym standout, including some from the roster of ONE superstars.

Rodtang shared that such has only motivated him to prove his worth through his performance in the ring. The 26-year-old Thai juggernaut said:

“I don’t want to silence anyone. Let them watch me in the ring.”

At ONE Friday Fights 34, Rodtang will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek, who is the concurrent kickboxing king and No. 1 Muay Thai contender in the division.

It will be the sixth defense of Rodtang of the world title he bagged in August 2019. He currently owns an impressive 14-1 record in ONE.

Looking to end the reign of ‘The Iron Man’ is Superlek, who will be fighting for the fifth time in 2023 alone. His last fight came last month, where he finished Russian opponent Tagir Khalilov by technical knockout (referee stoppage) in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai clash.

The Rodtang-Superlek match is the headliner for ONE Friday Fights 34, which will be played at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.