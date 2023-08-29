Rodtang believes he can force Superlek to commit mistakes in their upcoming fight: “I can knock him out”

Rodtang ‘The Iron Man’ Jitmuangnon believes he can force Superlek Kiatmoo9 into making a mistake in their highly anticipated showdown on September 22.

After years of dreaming and debating, fans will finally witness one of the biggest fights in the history of 'the art of eight limbs'. Reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world titleholder Rodtang will put his 26 pounds of gold on the line in a champion vs. champion superfight at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Meeting ‘The Iron Man’ inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will be one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport today, Superlek. ‘The Kicking Machine’ currently holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship, but the top-ranked Thai sensation is ready to take home his first Muay Thai world title under the ONE banner.

Of course, that will be much easier said than done as Superlek takes on a fighter who carries with him 271 career wins and has not lost a Muay Thai fight since signing with the promotion in 2018.

Speaking with ONE ahead of his return to the ring, Rodtang believes he can score a highlight-reel knockout against ‘The Kicking Machine’ at ONE Friday Fights 34. It’s all a matter of who makes the first mistake:

“If Superlek happens to make a mistake, I can knock him out. It’s just as simple as that,” Rodtang said.

Not to be outdone, Superlek goes into the contest with an 8-0 record in Muay Thai competition with ONE Championship and an impressive 135 career wins. When ‘The Kicking Machine’ steps inside the ring with Rodtang on September 22, it will be his fifth fight of 2023 and his third fight in less than four months.

You can catch ONE Friday Fights live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.