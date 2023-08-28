Rodtang promises to go all-out against compatriot Superlek: “Outside the ring, we are brothers in arms”

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 are two of Thailand’s combat sports superstars today.

The pair have wreaked havoc in their respective sports, with the former accumulating a perfect 12-0 record in Muay Thai and the latter plying his trade in kickboxing, where he won the world title.

The public has long been clamoring for fight between the two in the world’s largest martial arts organization, but their relationship as friends somehow became a big hindrance. The injury bug also derailed this sought-after meeting earlier this year.

Because of how they dominated the flyweight division, their showdown appears to be inevitable at long last.

Despite their friendship, ‘The Iron Man’ insisted that it would not be a factor in their upcoming bout on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Rodtang puts his Muay Thai world title on the line in this epic showdown.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 26-year-old vowed to set aside his great accord with ‘The Kicking Machine’ and display another great performance:

"It’s not hard at all [to compete against a friend]. Outside the ring, we are brothers in arms. We respect each other. We will never let friendship influence us, as we are fighters in the ring."

It will be Rodtang’s fifth title defense after fending off challenges from Walter Goncalves, Jonathan Haggerty, Petchdam Petchyindee, Joseph Lasiri, and Edgar Tabares.

Additionally, ‘The Iron Man’ is still undefeated in all his striking fights in ONE, both in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

