Fabricio Andrade says Rodtang vs. Superlek megafight will be between ‘two of the best Muay Thai fighters ever’

The titanic matchup between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 certainly has the combat sports world waiting with bated breath, and that includes Fabricio Andrade.

The reigning ONE bantamweight world champion will be one of the millions who’ll be tuning in at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek on September 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Rodtang will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship against Superlek, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in a matchup between two of the best strikers possibly of all time.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Andrade said pitting two legendary fighters in their prime in a world title fight is the best possible piece of matchmaking any promotion can do.

He added that it will also silence the debate of who’s the better fighter between Rodtang and Superlek.

Andrade said:

“I think this fight should have happened already. You know many, many people have been waiting for this fight. You know. It's two of the best Muay Thai fighters ever. Two of the best in ONE Championship, and there are many people who question, like who is the best, you know, Rodtang or Superlek?”

Rodtang, 26, and Superlek, 27, are smack dab in the middle of their athletic primes. Both Thai megastars also hold world titles in the same division, and a match between these two will certainly be talked about for generations to come.

The pair were even scheduled to face each other earlier in the year, but Rodtang had to pull out of his world title challenge for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship due to injuries.

Superlek, instead, defended the gold against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 8 this past March.

Nevertheless, that initial cancelation just pushed the hype level for ONE Friday Fights 34 at an absurd level.

As for Andrade, ‘Wonder Boy’ will face ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6 at Lumpinee.

ONE Fight Night 15 is ONE Championship’s 10th Amazon card of the year and will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Andrade's entire interview below: