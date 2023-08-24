Fabricio Andrade ‘very excited’ to see Rodtang finally fight Superlek: “Everybody wants to see this fight”

Fabricio Andrade is just as hyped for one upcoming fight like most combat sports fans who follow ONE Championship.

With one of the biggest dream match-ups ever to take place inside the ring, ONE Friday Fights 34 is set to be a truly unmissable event on September 22.

In the main event, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will defend his title against arguably his most dangerous challenger to date.

As the flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9 will not be intimidated by ‘The Iron Man’ and is one of the few fighters in the world that can match him skill for skill.

Set to originally meet each other at ONE Fight Night 8 earlier this year, Rodtang was forced to withdraw from the contest due to an injury, leaving fans around the world devastated.

Now at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the two elite strikers will finally meet in a battle for the ages.

Brazil’s Andrade has got one eye on this match-up as he prepares to try and become a two-sport world champion in his next contest.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Fabricio Andrade spoke about the upcoming clash between the dominant Muay Thai king and ‘The Kicking Machine’:

“Everybody wants to see this fight and I'm very excited. I would say that it's gonna be interesting to see what’s gonna happen in this fight.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 34 will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Meanwhile, Andrade’s return against Jonathan Haggerty for the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship and the entire ONE Fight Night 15 card will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.