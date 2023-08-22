Jonathan Di Bella says he must “watch out” for Danial Williams’ all-around skills

Nearly a year since winning the world title, Jonathan Di Bella is set to return at ONE Fight Night 15 to defend his ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion.

With one of the best fights of the year to claim the vacant title against 'Fighting Rooster' Zhang Peimian, Di Bella is finally back on October 6 to try and continue his title reign.

At the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he faces Danial Williams for his first title defense.

While the Australian-Thai challenger may have come up short against the best opponents that he has faced, Di Bella knows not to underestimate him.

Each and every time he steps inside the circle, ‘Mini T’ is ready to throw down with his opponents until one man is left standing.

Stating that this fight is do or die for him, Williams isn’t coming to make up the numbers on October 6. Instead, he plans to leave with the world title and refuses to let anything get in his way.

Knowing full well what a competitor like Williams can bring to the table, Di Bella must keep his focus if he wants to stay on top.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Jonathan Di Bella praised the well-roundedness of his opponent, admitting that he's a difficult foe to prepare for.

The Canadian-Italian said:

“He has a bit of everything, so I gotta watch out for everything.”

Watch the full interview below:

The entire ONE Fight Night 15 card will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.