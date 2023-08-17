ONE Fight Night 15: Jonathan Haggerty excited for ‘fun’ and ‘new challenge’ in kickboxing gloves

Jonathan Haggerty isn’t one bit concerned about adapting to the 10-ounce boxing gloves when he challenges Fabricio Andrade for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15.

The ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion understands that his power will be compromised in contrast to his regular outings in 4-ounce gloves.

However, as a martial artist, constantly on the hunt for challenges, ‘The General’ remains excited to test how his hands will fare inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, October 6.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 26-year-old shared:

“I’m excited for the big gloves, too. It’s going to be a lot of fun and a new challenge.”

While there will be more than one challenge on the table for Jonathan Haggerty when he goes to war against the bantamweight MMA king, the Londoner is fired up to create history on the global stage again.

At ONE Fight Night 9 this past April, he finished Nong-O Hama inside the opening round of their bantamweight Muay Thai world championship contest. In doing so, he became the first athlete to finish the striking icon in over a decade.

Andrade may not own the same decorated resume as Nong-O, but the Brazilian is an athlete with a striking background, who has proven to be unstoppable under the ONE spotlight.

But should Jonathan Haggerty be able to stop ‘Wonder Boy’ with another highlight-reel finish, he’ll finally know that his hands in 10-ounce mitts are just as dangerous as it is in the 4-ounce gloves.

ONE Fight Night 15 will be available live and free to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.