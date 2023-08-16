“Absolutely destroyed him” - Jonathan Haggerty has fans singing his praises in historic KO win over Nong-O

Fight fans have been singing Jonathan Haggerty’s praises online after re-living his historic world title-winning KO victory over long-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

The British superstar had nearly everything going against him before meeting his Thai adversary at ONE Fight Night 9. Despite being the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, he scarcely had bantamweight experience since he moved up a weight class last year.

In his bantamweight debut fight against Vladimir Kuzmin, Haggerty looked undersized and a bit uncomfortable compared to the 5 foot 8 striker. Nonetheless, they both gave fans a thrilling fight to watch but it wasn’t Haggerty’s best performance despite winning the bout by majority decision.

Nong-O Hama, on the other hand, was at the top of his game. Considered to be Muay Thai’s greatest pound-for-pound strikers, it was difficult to envision someone beating him at his own game.

Jonathan Haggerty, however, gave fans the surprise of their lives when he delivered the first one-two combo that dropped Nong-O Hama in the first round. After the second knockdown, it became obvious that Nong-O Hama’s era as world champion would soon come to an end.

Before Jonathan Haggerty faces ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title, read what the fans thought about his upset KO victory over Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

Haggerty and Andrade’s epic champion vs. champion showdown takes place at ONE Fight Night 6 on October 6. The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

