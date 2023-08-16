Jonathan Haggerty says experience in Muay Thai gives him ‘the advantage’ over Fabricio Andrade

At ONE Fight Night 15, Jonathan Haggerty will call on all his elite-level striking experience to try and leave the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, as a two-sport world champion.

Last time out at ONE Fight Night 9, ‘The General’ stepped foot in the legendary venue and pulled off the biggest win of his career to date.

Stunning the crowd by finishing the seemingly unstoppable bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round, Haggerty looks to continue his momentum when he returns.

On Friday, October 6, in U.S. primetime, he faces ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade, who has dismantled all his foes in MMA with his slick striking.

While he has proven himself to be the best striker in the division by some distance, ‘Wonder Boy’ will be stepping into his opponent's comfort zone when he faces Haggerty in kickboxing.

With the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship on the line, the Brit is confident that his experience makes him the favorite heading into the fight.

Having shared the circle with the likes of Nong-O, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Haggerty is no stranger to competing against the best in the world.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty spoke about his experience playing into the fight:

“I’ve been on my feet all my life, so I’ve got the advantage.”

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free.