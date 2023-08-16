WATCH: Bantamweight king Fabricio Andrade crumples Jeremy Pacatiw with body knee

Even rior to becoming the new bantamweight king of MMA, Fabricio Andrade used to fight as if he had an old chip on his shoulder. For years he believed he could defeat the biggest names in his division to earn the world title shot he’s always wanted, but felt his accomplishments weren’t getting the attention they deserved.

That all changed on February 25, 2022 when he crumpled Filipino prospect ‘The Juggernaut’ Jeremy Pacatiw with a single body strike to the body.

In light of Andrade’s anticipated and fiery return to the ring on October 6, ONE Championship commemorated one of their favorite ‘Wonder Boy’ knockouts on their Instagram page with the caption:

“That'll be sore tomorrow 😵 Can Fabricio Andrade become a two-sport ONE World Champion on October 6 when he takes on Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant bantamweight kickboxing throne? 👑 @fabricioandrade1.”

Fabricio Andrade is expected to bring the heat in a few months’ time with the biggest showstopper yet at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video. He is slated to face newly-crowned ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

Their unexpected clash is most bizarre considering they have yet to defend their bantamweight titles in their respective disciplines. However, ONE Championship has long been a leader in challenging the status quo, so fans aren’t entirely surprised by the match.

Andrade and Haggerty are two of the most exciting fighters on the ONE roster. They’ve been blessed with big personalities that entertain the crowd as much as their fighting skills and knockout power. This show will inevitably keep fans on the edge of their seats.

Watch Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty put everything on the line as they hope to achieve rare double-world championship status on Friday, October 6, 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.