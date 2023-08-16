Fabricio Andrade says boxing coach John Hutchinson will prepare him for victory against Jonathan Haggerty

For his scheduled sojourn to kickboxing in October, ONE bantamweight mixed martial arts world champion Fabricio Andrade is working on his boxing skills with help from noted trainer John Hutchison.

‘Wonder Boy’ is set to take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty in a champion-versus-champion showdown for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6.

It will be the first kickboxing match for Fabricio Andrade in ONE Championship and carries a lot of significance as it affords him the chance to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

Apart from doing Muay Thai and kickboxing, the 25-year-old HIIT Studio/Marrok Force affiliate said he is shoring up his preparation by working with Thai-based Irish coach Hutchison on his boxing game, which he believes will enhance his chances in his upcoming fight.

Fabricio Andrade told Honey Badger Hour on Spotify:

“Kickboxing and Muay Thai, maybe after that I can do some boxing too. He just trains boxers, he trains you like how he trains a boxer. But I feel like he focuses on different stuff, compared to other coaches. Maybe some other coaches teach you how to use footwork for example, but he just teaches you how to punch. That’s it. Like the basics, he tries to make it basic but make it perfect.”

Fabricio Andrade is seeking to make back-to-back conquests of vacant ONE world titles at ONE Fight Night 15.

He is coming off claiming the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title in his last fight in February, stopping former division king and fellow Brazilian John Lineker by technical knockout (corner stoppage) in the fourth round.

Jonathan Haggerty, for his part, is also fresh from a championship-clinching victory in his previous fight.

‘The General’ knocked out longtime champion Nong-O Hama in the opening round of their title showdown in April to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king.

A win at ONE Fight Night 15 will make Jonathan Haggerty a triple ONE world champion, having once held the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.