Fabricio Andrade vows to finish Jonathan Haggerty: “I’m just gonna look for the knockout”

ONE bantamweight world champion Fabricio Andrade is on a quest for the unique feat of becoming a two-sport world champion. The Brazilian superstar will take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in a bout for the new ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15.

‘Wonderboy’ is a feared finisher in the MMA realm as he boasts an 83% finish rate, stopping five of his six opponents under the world’s largest martial arts organization since making his promotional debut in 2020. He has racked up an impressive record of six wins with no losses and one no-contest result under the ONE banner.

The 25-year-old Brazilian star has stoppage wins over Mark Abelardo, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, Kwon Won Il, and John Lineker. His only decision victory came against Shoko Sato, whom he beat unanimously.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Andrade shared his plan for the upcoming world title showdown with Haggerty. Andrade promised to bring his high-level striking along with intensity and relentlessness to not just beat the British Muay Thai star, but also finish him:

“I’m going to pressure him, you know. And look for the knockout. It doesn’t matter if it’s a knee, a kick, or a punch, I’m just gonna look for the knockout.”

Furthermore, Andrade will be able to lean on his previous Muay Thai and kickboxing experience, where he accumulated a record of 40 wins and three losses when he first started competing as a combat sports athlete before transitioning to MMA in 2014.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available to fans in the United States and Canada for free with an active Amazon Prime subscription.