“MMA has always been my end goal” – Multi-sport athlete Danial Williams focused on becoming a complete martial artist

ONE Championship's all-around action star Danial Williams is heading for another epic collision course at ONE Fight Night 19.

On February 16, inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, 'Mini T' will square off with the equally violent and exciting Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang in a three-round strawweight MMA contest.

When we said "all-around" to describe Danial Williams, we meant literally.

The Australian-Thai slugger has competed in MMA, kickboxing, and Muay Thai under the ONE Championship banner - not to mention different weight classes as well. It seems he doesn't even look at who he'll face and what fight is on the contract - he just needs to know when and where.

In an interview with ONE Championship, however, Williams explained how MMA has always been his main goal:

“MMA has always been my end goal. I’ve stopped at the highest level of Muay Thai to do MMA. I know I’ve got to spend time on that because it’s been a bit mad trying to get the skills over the last two and a bit years, when I’ve been jumping between sports. I definitely feel like I’m at a level where I just need to keep improving in MMA.”

Danial Williams won't be satisfied with a decision win at ONE Fight Night 19

In true 'Mini T' style, Danial Williams admits that he'd be disappointed if they see a judges' scorecard come ONE Fight Night 19.

He and Lito Adiwang are two of the most offensive-minded fighters in the promotion. Expect fireworks from bell to bell.

Williams told ONE:

"I’ll be disappointed if I don’t get the finish. So, round one, round two, round three, it doesn’t matter. But I always fight for the finish, and I’ll make sure I fight the best fight I can."

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live in US primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.