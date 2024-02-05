“I’ll be disappointed” – Danial Williams won’t be happy with a decision win over Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19

‘Mini T’ Danial Williams is eager to make a statement when he opens his 2024 account at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

The 30-year-old slugger has his back against the wall after suffering three consecutive defeats. The first was to Jeremy Miado in MMA, before a pair in kickboxing against Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Jonathan Di Bella – both world title matchups.

As such, the Kao Sok Muay Thai and Scrappy MMA star wants to start his new year on a sweet note against Lito Adiwang. The strawweight MMA tie will take place inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium next week.

As difficult as it may be, Danial Williams knows he has it in him to leave the global stage with his hand raised. However, the Australian-Thai representative won’t settle for anything less than a highlight-reel win.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Williams said:

“I’ll be disappointed if I don’t get the finish. So, round one, round two, round three, it doesn’t matter. But I always fight for the finish, and I’ll make sure I fight the best fight I can.”

Whether he does get the finish or not, there is one element of certainty every time ‘Mini T’ steps inside the ONE Circle or ring – entertainment.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 19 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.

Danial Williams is game to leave it all in the ring at ONE Fight Night 19

Tough challenges always bring out the best in a fighter and this is definitely the case when you think of ‘Mini T’ Danial Williams.

Although he has suffered four losses inside the ONE Circle, three of them came against the very best strikers and ONE world champions today in Rodtang, Superlek, and Di Bella. Above all, his iron chin and heart to go toe-to-toe with all of the names mentioned above and Miado, showcased why the promotion truly has a gem of a fighter.

Adiwang will again be another intriguing challenge for the 30-year-old slugger, but he promises to pack fire in his arsenal inside the Mecca of Muay Thai next week.

In the same interview, Danial Williams said:

“It’s an honor to fight him. He’s a guy that’s just going to bring the fire, and he’s going to be a hard opponent.”