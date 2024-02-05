"He’s someone that throws with intent" – Danial Williams "excited" to exchange fists with hard-hitting Lito Adiwang

Danial Williams is never going to be the kind of competitor that backs down from a challenge or a true firefight.

That’s exactly what he is expecting when he returns to Bangkok’s legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 19 on Friday, February 16. ‘Mini T’ will face off with Lito Adiwang in a strawweight MMA contest that is sure to produce some highlights at the very least.

Williams has proven time and time again that he will always put on a show for the fans with his striking skills and incredible tenacity to get the job done. On his return to the all-encompassing discipline, a battle of wills is playing on his mind now that the event is getting closer and closer.

He told ONE Championship that he expects a similar kind of mentality from Adiwang when they finally meet on the global stage:

“He’s someone that throws with intent, and that’s what excites me because it almost goes back to why I love martial arts. It’s the art of war. I feel like this is an art of war fight.”

Lito Adiwang will not be short of determination and toughness against Danial Williams

Danial Williams has proven himself time and time again to be a true martial artist who never backs down a challenge and always leaves it all out there.

His fan-favorite status is one thing, but ‘Mini T’ also hopes to continue improving his skills so that he can compete at the top of whichever ruleset he finds himself in.

Having bounced back from a serious injury, Lito Adiwang is another fiery competitor who always throws down like there is no tomorrow.

As he looks for his third consecutive win since returning to the circle, ‘Thunder Kid’ is not going to let this moment slip away from him.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.