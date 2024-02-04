“That’s my key to victory” – Lito Adiwang says he has a lot of things to offer in the stylistic clash with Danial Williams 

Lito Adiwang is ready to show his ONE Fight Night 19 opponent, Danial Williams, a few things he’s never seen before.

On Friday, February 16, ‘Thunder Kid’ will return to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, three months removed from his impressive unanimous decision victory over Jeremy Miado.

With back-to-back wins, the Filipino fan favorite is determined to fight his way into strawweight title contention when he meets one of the most versatile athletes in all of ONE Championship.

Looking ahead to his highly anticipated clash with Williams, Lito Adiwang suggested that his unique style mixed with a few surprises will be the key to his victory at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video.

“We can both be good strikers, but I believe styles make fights,” Adiwang told ONE Championship. “I have a lot of things to offer that he hasn’t seen yet, and I know that’s my key to victory.”

Will Danial William’s experience overcome Lito Adiwang’s unique style?

After suffering a devastating injury in the second round of his first meeting with Jeremy Miado at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary event, ONE X, Lito Adiwang returned in a big way.

He kicked off his comeback with a 23-second KO over Adrian Matheis, followed by a little bit of redemption against Miado.

‘Thunder Kid’ will face one of his toughest tests to date against Williams, a fighter who has faced a who’s who of talent since signing with ONE Championship in 2021.

Over the last two and a half years, ‘Mini T’ has shared the Circle with reigning ONE world champions Rodtang Jitmuangnon, Superlek, and Jonathan Di Bella.

Who comes out on top when style meets experience in The Land of Smiles?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.