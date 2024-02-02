“This won’t go past the second round’ – Lito Adiwang sees a quick night at the office vs Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 19

ONE strawweight MMA dynamo Lito Adiwang will start the year with a bang at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16. Across the ring from him will be ONE Championship's resident all-around action man Danial 'Mini T' Williams.

Anyone following the career of both fighters would know that this fight has the potential to become an early Fight of the Year contender. Adiwang and Danial Williams fight like it's the last round of the last fight of their careers.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Filipino 'Thunder Kid' gave a fair assessment of how the fight would transpire:

“If all goes well as planned, I know that I’ll be able to finish him by KO or submission. This won’t go past the second round.”

Better hang on to your seats for this one. With the power, grit, explosiveness, and heart of these two warriors, this fight will steal the show.

Lito Adiwang found redemption in rematch against Jeremy Miado

At ONE Fight Night 16 in November 2023, Lito Adiwang finally got redemption against fellow Filipino MMA star Jeremy 'The Jaguar' Miado. 'Thunder Kid' snatched a much-deserved unanimous decision victory after a pulse-pounding three-round MMA brawl.

Their first bout was in March 2022 at ONE X, which Adiwang lost via TKO due to a freak injury he suffered during the fight. The loss pushed the Filipino fighter to go under the knife and take a break from the sport for an entire year to heal his injured knee.

After a year since the first Miado fight, Adiwang returned to action at ONE Friday Fights 34 and KO'd Adrien Mattheis in just 23 seconds. Just less than two months later at ONE Fight Night 16, Lito Adiwang rematched Miado and produced an instant classic.

'Thunder Kid' edged 'The Jaguar' out with his power and striking accuracy to earn the unanimous decision win.