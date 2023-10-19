WATCH: The freak injury that created the tense rematch between lightning bolts Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado

Filipino MMA stars Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang are slated to have a rematch of their 2022 bout at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. At ONE X last year, 'Thunder Kid' and 'The Jaguar' went to war and showed what made Filipino MMA so exciting to watch.

As bad luck would have it, however, the otherwise exciting bout ended via a freak injury suffered by Lito Adiwang in the second round. Miado was then declared the winner via TKO.

ONE Championship posted a video of the first bout ahead of the rematch:

"Before the highly anticipated strawweight MMA rematch between Filipino stars Jeremy Miado and Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 16 on Prime Video, relive the startling conclusion to their first clash in 2022!"

In the fight, Adiwang arguably was winning most of the exchanges, albeit closely contested. 'Thunder Kid' suddenly felt a stinging pain in his right knee as he was stepping away from Miado. He immediately signaled to the referee that something was terribly wrong. Unable to continue, Lito Adiwang ultimately lost the bout.

Lito Adiwang soon gave an official update on the injury in an Instagram video:

“This is totally unexpected. I was really hoping that it was not a bad injury but apparently it was. I need to accept and overcome. I really believe everything happens for a reason, and maybe the reason for this is I need to be hungrier.”

After the injury, Adiwang went under the knife and started his long road to recovery, During which time, he also switched gyms from his long-time stable Team Lakay in the Philippines to HIIT Studio in Bali, Indonesia.

The long road to recovery and bold change in team paid off well as 'Thunder Kid' made a triumphant return at ONE Friday Fights 34 last month. Against Adrian Matheis, the Filipino striker made a thunderous return by knocking out the Indonesian wildman in just 23 seconds.

With a redemption arc surrounding his rematch with Miado, Adiwang will bring the momentum of his previous performance towards a possible world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 16 is ONE Championship’s 11th Amazon card of the year and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.