WATCH: Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado address first fight and impending rematch in faceoff interview

Filipino superstars Lito Adiwang and Jeremy Miado are set to run it back again for a second time after their first fight ended mid-fight with an unfortunate injury.

Adiwang and Miado memorably collided in March 2022 at ONE X with Miado defeating his fellow countryman by second-round TKO after Adiwang suffered a leg injury.

The two combatants put on a heck of a show for as long as it lasted with both Adiwang and Miado stunning fans with their all-encompassing MMA skills.

Unfortunately, it was a short night for Adiwang, who then took more than a year of layoff to recover from a torn ACL.

For his part, Miado took the win and continued his climb up the strawweight rankings with a major victory over Thai-Australian slugger Danial Williams in October 2022, before succumbing to Mansur Malachiev by submission in June 2023.

Ironically, while Miado licked his wounds, Adiwang made headlines this year with an incredible statement performance at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs Superlek on September 22, defeating Indonesia’s Adrian Mattheis by 23-second TKO.

Hating the way their first fight ended, Adiwang therefore said on Wednesday in an apperance on The MMA Superfan, that he’s looking forward to closing his chapter with Miado and finally making his way up the ladder of contention:

“This time around no injuries,” ‘Thunder Kid’ said in the face-off interviews. “And yeah, let the best man win.”

Watch the full face-off interview below:

The strawweight MMA rematch between Adiwang and Miado will take place on Friday, November 3, inside the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium at ONE Fight Night 16: Haggerty vs. Andrade.

Fans in North America can stream the event live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video Subscription.