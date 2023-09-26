“Lito was on fire” - Fans react to Lito Adiwang’s lightning-quick KO of Adrian Mattheis

At ONE Friday Fights 34 last Friday, ONE strawweight MMA star Lito Adiwang made a triumphant return to action in the grandest way possible. Inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, 'Thunder Kid' knocked out Indonesian wild man Adrian Mattheis in just 23 seconds.

Here's a video of the finish:

"Starting with a BANG 💥 Lito Adiwang 🇵🇭 stops Adrian Mattheis in 23 seconds! ⚡ @litoadiwang"

It was a sweet return for the Filipino striker, as he was out of the game for over a year due to injury. He made the most of his return in the best way possible.

Fans are loving Adiwang's TKO win in the comments section. Here are some of the notable ones:

Comments on Lito Adiwang's win at ONE Friday Fights 34

@vltg_.19 didn't mind that the whole fight lasted less than the average TikTok video despite waiting for the 'Thunder Kid' to return after a year:

"Been waiting for his fight after I saw him on March in 2023 and tge waut was worth it u guess🔥🔥"

@racombatsport was in disbelief at the ferocity unleashed by Lito Adiwang that night:

"Holy crap 😳 lito was on 🔥 havr to rewatch that fight. I missed it"

@kamarul_mks89 understood that MMA is a game of inches and seconds and how Adiwang took advantage of it:

"he only missteps in 3second and diwang quickly take advantage of him"

More than a year before demolishing Matheis last Friday, Adiwang fought against fellow Filipino MMA star Jeremy Miado at ONE X, the promotion's 10th anniversary celebration. 'Thunder Kid' fought a competitive and exciting bout but suffered a severe knee injury that shelved him.

In his road to recovery, the Wushu specialist had to overcome numerous physical, mental and emotional challenges just to be able to train again and get back in shape. Lito Adiwang also made the huge decision to leave his long-time stable Team Lakay in the Philippines to move to HIIT Studio in Indonesia.

It seems the sacrifices and risks paid off as 'Thunder Kid' pulled off a massive win that put him right back in the upper echelon of his division.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Friday Fights 34 live via replay on the ONE Super App and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.