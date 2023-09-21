Lito Adiwang shares how he embraced ‘slow process’ of recovering from serious injury: “I had to do it a step at a time”

ONE rising star Lito Adiwang went through hell and back twice, just so he could return to the ring at ONE Friday Fights 34: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

His perseverance eventually paid off, as ‘Thunder Kid’ overcame a lengthy recovery process and is now 100 percent ready to resume his promising career.

After 18 months on the shelf following ACL surgery, the Filipino fan favorite is eager to electrify the ONE audience anew against Adrian Mattheis on September 22, inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The long road back to a clean bill of health was indeed one of the hardest battles that Adiwang had to go through.

After suffering the knee injury in his match against compatriot Jeremy Miado at ONE X last year, Adiwang went to rehab right away in hopes of returning as soon as possible.

That over-eagerness to heal quickly eventually cost him dearly. Adiwang re-aggravated his injury, which further delayed his supposed return earlier this year.

Speaking with The MMA Superfan, Adiwang acknowledged his mistakes and said he exercised patience by embracing the process, no matter how long it took:

“From there, I needed to surround myself with the right people who would give me the correct advice like my doctors and people who really have the knowledge about this injury.”

The HIIT Studio affiliate added:

“I needed to balance it where even though I felt and believed I was positive for a return, or that I can do this movement, there really is a slow process to this. I had to do it a step at a time. That was what I went through in this process. I needed to balance my physical exercises and movements. Even though I was very positive mentally, I needed to control myself psychologically.”

Witness the fruits of Adiwang’s hard labor at ONE Friday Fights 34. The entire spectacle is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.

Watch Lito Adiwang’s full interview: