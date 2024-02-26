Superbon runs it back versus Marat Grigorian for interim featherweight kickboxing crown at ONE Friday Fights 58

Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian will renew their rivalry when the promotion returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion meets the Armenian slugger for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title in a trilogy showcase in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Championship confirmed this headlining battle over the past weekend, a guaranteed striking clinic on the global stage of martial arts.

Thus far, both men are level at one apiece in their rivalry that dates back to February 2018.

That evening, Grigorian flattened the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative with a fierce three-hook combination within 29 seconds of their contest.

Both men went their separate ways after that duel, but a couple of years after ONE Championship added a striking roster to its cards, they eventually decided to ply their trade on the global stage.

After going 2-0 respectively, Superbon, who claimed the inaugural divisional gold with his majestic knockout of Giorgio Petrosyan, was scheduled to defend his crown against Grigorian at ONE X in March 2022.

Though he failed to pick up another highlight-reel stoppage, the Thai megastar outworked the multi-time kickboxing world champion on his way to a comfortable unanimous decision.

Superbon and Grigorian’s form heading into ONE Friday Fights 58

Unfortunately for Superbon, things haven’t gone how he would have wanted it to since getting his hand raised against Grigorian on the promotion’s 10-year anniversary card.

The 33-year-old dropped his 26 pounds of gold to Chingiz Allazov in January last year via a second-round knockout.

Though he bounced back with a quick finish over Tayfun Ozcan about five months later, he had to endure another tough defeat to Tawanchai PK Saenchai – under Muay Thai rules – at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December 2023.

Given how things stand, Superbon will bring renewed hunger and focus into his third clash against the No.2-ranked Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58.

However, the Hemmers Gym representative is more than prepared to inflict damage and ruin the top-ranked contender’s dream of hoisting ONE gold.

The 32-year-old has gone 2-1 in his last three outings, picking up wins over Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and Tayfun Ozcan. His only loss during that run came to Chingiz Allazov by decision at ONE Fight Night 13.