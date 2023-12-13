FREE FULL FIGHT: Superbon’s surgical beatdown of Marat Grigorian in first defense of featherweight kickboxing throne

In March 2022, Superbon Singha Mawynn was challenged by a familiar foe in Marat Grigorian for his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE X, which took place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium. It was his first world title defense after scoring a second-round knockout win against Giorgio Petrosyan to become the division’s undisputed king.

This world championship showdown was actually the second meeting between the two stars, as Grigorian scored a stoppage win over Superbon from their first meeting in 2018. The defending world champion was able to exact revenge from his former tormentor, this time through a masterful performance in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

ONE Championship reposted the full fight on their YouTube channel recently and captioned the video with:

“Before former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon challenges Tawanchai for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46, relive his intense grudge match with Armenian superstar Marat Grigorian in 2022!”

Superbon has learned his lesson from their previous meeting as he came up with a smart and effective fight plan that neutralized Grigorian’s power punches, which was key to getting the victory. The Thai superstar evaded every punch he threw and reciprocated it with kicks and knee counter strikes.

Also, Superbon forced a lot of clinching to frustrate and get the Armenian challenger off his rhythm. The 33-year-old inflicted the most damage using his kicks and targeting Grigorian’s body to secure the victory through the judges' scorecards that awarded him the unanimous decision win.

Superbon ready to take on Tawanchai for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title

Before 2023 ends, Superbon will have the opportunity to make history and leave the calendar with a new world title as he challenges reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46 on December 22 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

He not only has the golden chance to become part of the elite list of ONE Championship athletes to win two world titles in two different sports but also the possibility to slow down the hype that surrounds Tawanchai.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.