WATCH: Superbon looking powerful with his combinations heading into Muay Thai super fight against Tawanchai

Former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn is counting the days until his massive showdown with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46.

The two Thai superstars will be headlining the stacked card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

Superbon couldn’t contain his excitement for the championship match as he posted another clip of his preparation. He captioned the Instagram video:

“See you 22 December @onechampionship 💯”

In the video, the 33-year-old is seen practicing his fatal combinations, which enabled him to win four of his five bouts under the world’s largest martial arts organization. He now hopes to maximize these techniques to beat Tawanchai and snap his six-fight winning streak.

Superbon regularly updates his fans with video uploads on Instagram

Before his latest video upload on Instagram, Superbon had posted two clips of his preparation earlier this November. In the first video, he was seen sharpening his boxing skills on the pads with his trainer.

In the other video, he continued his grind with more variations and combinations of his punches as he doubled down on mastering them on smaller gloves.

Superbon wants to replicate his memorable knockout win against kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan, when he knocked him out in October 2021 to become the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

ONE Friday Fights 46 goes down on December 22 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. The entire event will be available to watch on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.