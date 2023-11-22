“One more month” - Superbon looking smooth heading into super fight against Tawanchai for Muay Thai gold

After experiencing two delays on their mega showdown, Superbon Singha Mawynn’s ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title shot against reigning world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai will finally happen on December 22 at ONE Friday Fights 46.

The two Thai superstars will headline the stacked card, which will also feature two more world title clashes. Superbon’s injury to his calf caused the first pushback of their fight, and then Tawanchai suffered a viral infection that further delayed the world championship clash.

Ahead of the gigantic bout, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion posted an update on his Instagram account on November 21. He is looking forward to the match, as he captioned the video:

“One more month @onechampionship 👊🏽”

In the video, he is seen hitting the pads in his own gym, Superbon Training Camp, in Bangkok and unleashing a variety of punches. Through the video, Superbon seemed ready to throw hands with Tawanchai, as his speed and timing were on point.

Superbon wants to become ONE Championship’s newest two-sport world champion

After losing his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title to Chingiz Allazov in January 2023 via second-round knockout, Superbon instantly went back to the winner’s circle.

He did so by scoring a second-round knockout of his own against Tayfun Ozcan in June 2023 at ONE Fight Night 11. That incredible performance has earned him a shot at the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

In challenging for the belt, he hopes to become the newest fighter to have held two world titles in the world’s largest martial arts organization.