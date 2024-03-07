Jonathan Di Bella headed into hostile territory against Lumpinee legend Prajanchai: “That’s going to be all his people”

Jonathan Di Bella is walking onto hallowed ground when he headlines ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The 27-year-old Canadian-Italian reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion is set to defend his gold against ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of the evening, and Di Bella fully expects a hostile, pro-Prajanchai crowd in attendance.

Speaking to veteran MMA journalist Nick Atkin on Sportskeeda MMA Originals, Di Bella talked about facing Prajanchai, who will no doubt have the home court advantage when the two lock horns in the ONE Championship ring.

Di Bella said:

“I’m excited for that. I like that he’s going to be in his hometown. He probably lives five minutes away from the arena. So that’s going to be all his people, [especially] at night time [in Thailand].”

ONE Friday Fights 58 broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live and for free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com).

Jonathan Di Bella on Prajanchai showdown: “This is the main fight I wanted”

It turns out Jonathan Di Bella has actually had Prajanchai PK Saenchai on his radar for quite a while now. Soon, he will trade leather with the Thai legend, and Di Bella couldn’t be more excited.

Di Bella added:

“100 percent this fight is a step up from [Zhang Peimian and Rui Botelho]. This guy is a legend and that’s a fighter I really wanted. And yeah, this is the main fight I wanted other than Sam-A, originally when he was champion, Sam-A was the main goal cause he always had the belt. But he beat Sam-A twice, so he’s the main guy now.”