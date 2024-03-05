“The main fight I wanted” – Jonathan Di Bella details desire to take on "legend" Prajanchai 

Jonathan Di Bella is brimming with excitement ahead of his next contest at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The Italian-Canadian striker puts his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title on the line against the division’s Muay Thai king, Prajanchai PK Saenchai, inside the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As an athlete who’s ever-ready to face the biggest stars in the world of striking, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star revealed that he’s been eying a shot at testing himself against the best in Muay Thai since inking a deal with the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Jonathan Di Bella detailed:

“100 percent this fight is a step up from [Zhang Peimian and Rui Botelho]. This guy is a legend, and that’s a fighter I really wanted. And yeah, this is the main fight I wanted other than Sam-A.

“Originally, when he was champion, Sam-A was the main goal because he always had the belt. But he beat Sam-A twice, so he’s the main guy now.”

Watch the full interview here:

After piecing together a perfect 10-0 run outside of ONE Championship, the 27-year-old from Quebec backed up all the hype surrounding him when he debuted against Zhang Peimian for the divisional strap at ONE 162 in October 2022.

Both stars put on a Fight of the Year contender in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but ultimately, Di Bella’s variety of weapons earned him world championship status against ‘Fighting Rooster'.

The Canadian-based fighter extended his unbeaten streak against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 in October last year, setting him up nicely for a world champion vs. world champion clash against Prajanchai that goes down at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Jonathan Di Bella says Prajanchai doesn’t need time to adjust to kickboxing

While he’s more than ready to protect his unbeaten resume and leave Bangkok, Thailand, with his hand raised, Jonathan Di Bella does not see himself holding any advantages over Prajanchai in the kickboxing realm.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative points to the strawweight Muay Thai king’s resume as proof to why he wouldn’t need time to settle in when they trade leather next month.

In the same interview, Jonathan Di Bella said:

“He’s ready to go. [He doesn’t need another warm-up fight for kickboxing]. He’s got 400 fights, so I think he’s ready.”