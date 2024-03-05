ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella understands the dangers that come with trading fists with Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

The decorated Thai destroyer, after all, is one of the finest 125-pound strikers on the planet with no apparent weaknesses in his game.

Di Bella will defend his 26 pounds of gold for the second time at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian on April 5 inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

While the undefeated Canadian-Italian slugger remains perfect in 12 career bouts, he’s not counting out the reigning strawweight Muay Thai world titleholder, who’s on a quest for two-sport supremacy.

Jonathan Di Bella shared just how focused he needs to be against Prajanchai in an interview on Sportskeeda MMA’s YouTube page.

“Speed, timing, everything is important [in this match]. You have to be focused on everything. Everything has to be sharp for him. All my weapons are going to be on point. My mind is going to be on point.”

Watch the full interview:

By the looks of it, Di Bella already did his due diligence on Prajanchai, particularly in his one-round annihilation of Joseph Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available free on ONE Championship’s digital platforms (ONE Championship’s YouTube channel, ONE Championship’s Facebook page, and watch.onefc.com)

Jonathan Di Bella’s graceful performance in world title defense vs. Danial Williams

After winning the world title against Zhang Peimian back in his ONE debut in 2022, Di Bella proved the hype is real with his masterful showcase against Danial Williams.

At ONE Fight Night 15 last year, the 27-year-old champion withstood ‘Mini T’s assault on his lower half and battered him with slick combinations and piercing counters for five rounds.

Will Di Bella’s striking fluidity be the kryptonite to Prajanchai’s head-hunting ways? We’ll find out on April 5 at ONE Friday Fights 58.

Relive Jonathan Di Bella’s latest victory here: