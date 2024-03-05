“I accepted it right away” – Jonathan Di Bella says he immediately put pen to paper for Prajanchai clash at ONE Friday Fights 58

Jonathan Di Bella says that he did not hesitate in signing on the dotted line for his next outing under the ONE Championship banner.

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion has produced some stellar performances during his run with the promotion but his next match-up will push him to new lights.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, his strawweight kickboxing world championship is on the line once again as his opponent, Prajanchai, looks to become a two sport world champion.

The Muay Thai champion may not be as experienced in the realm of kickboxing but he certainly makes up for that with the sheer amount of competition he has accumulated in his career.

Di Bella told Nick Atkin during a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA that there was never any doubt that he would take this fight once it came across his table:

“I’m excited to be back, keep the activity going, keep the ball rolling, and keep going. Just excited. They literally just offered me the fight and I accepted it right away.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella has made an incredible impression during his time with ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella is yet to put a foot wrong during his time with ONE Championship where he has proven to be a great addition to the roster.

From the moment he first stepped inside the Circle, his fight of the year contender debut with Zhang Peimian to win the strawweight kickboxing crown marked him out as one to watch.

On top of his performances under the ONE Championship banner, his mentality to seek out the biggest and best challenges makes him a perfect addition to the promotion.

Defeating Prajanchai at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will take his career to new heights and really cement his status as one of the best world champions in ONE today.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5.