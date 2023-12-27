“I want to try something new” – Prajanchai open to kickboxing switch in 2024

After scoring a highlight-reel knockout to reclaim the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship, Prajanchai PK Saenchai is open to making a run in the world of kickboxing.

After quitting on his stool in their first meeting at ONE 157, the 29-year-old Thai superstar fought his way back into the title picture in hopes of reclaiming the crown he surrendered to Joseph Lasiri last year.

In the end, it took Prajanchai less than 90 seconds to score the knockout blow to become a three-time ONE world champion.

It was a spectacular finish that will go down as one of the best of 2023, but it immediately begged the question, what’s next?

Speaking with ONE Championship following his impressive performance at ONE Friday Fights 46, the 342-win veteran suggested that a run in eight-ounce gloves could be on the docket for 2024.

“I don’t have anyone in mind,” Prajanchai said. “Maybe I want to try something new, maybe kickboxing. I think that would be a great idea.”

Can Joseph Lasiri bounce back following his brutal KO loss to Prajanchai?

While Prajanchai moved to 5-1 under the ONE banner, Joseph Lasiri fell to 4-7 and saw his three-fight win streak in the strawweight division come to an end.

Though his record may appear to be less than impressive on paper, ‘The Hurricane’ has faced a who’s who of notable talent since signing with the promotion in 2018.

During that time, he stepped inside the Circle with Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Jonathan Haggerty, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Prajanchai on two separate occasions.

This latest loss is an unfortunate bump in the road for the Italian-Moroccan fighter, but if there’s one thing that Joseph Lasiri excels at, it’s bouncing back after a devastating defeat.

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Friday Fights 46 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.