WATCH: Joseph Lasiri forces Thai phenom Prajanchai to quit on the stool in emotional Muay Thai world title win

ONE Championship shared the explosive highlights of Joseph Lasiri’s win against Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

On Friday, December 22, Lasiri and Prajanchai will fight in the ONE Friday Fights 46 co-main event for the right to be called the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion. Before the highly-anticipated rematch goes down, the first action-packed bout must be revisited.

In May 2022, Lasiri was riding a two-fight Muay Thai win streak. As a result, the Italian-Moroccan was matched up against Prajanchai, with the latter then holding the ONE strawweight Muay Thai throne.

The two world-class strikers went to war at ONE 157 before Lasiri emerged victorious by third-round TKO. ONE recently re-posted the highlights between the strawweight warriors on YouTube with the following caption:

“Before reigning king Joseph Lasiri faces interim titleholder Prajanchai in a ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title unification bout at ONE Friday Fights 46, relive the shocking conclusion to their first encounter in 2022!”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Joseph Lasiri shuts down people who believe his win against Prajanchai was lucky

Prajanchai has defeated several Thai legends throughout his career, making Joseph Lasiri a sizeable underdog in their first fight. Therefore, Prajanchai fans have defended their hero by claiming Lasiri was lucky he secured the win at ONE 157.

During an interview with ONE, Lasiri shut down the idea of luck being involved when he fought Prajanchai:

“If someone has never had a fight, they can think [it was lucky]. But if you’re in the arena, it is never lucky. If you have a game plan and you think it will be easy [like Prajanchai], if you don’t have Plan B, you can take the consequences and lose. This time, I will fight with 100 percent Prajanchai, so for me, it is more exciting.”

Later this week, Joseph Lasiri and Prajanchai will go to war with hopes of leaving the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with a legacy-defining win. Meanwhile, ONE Friday Fights 46 will also feature two other world title fights, as seen below.