Combat sports fans have been blessed through the years with some big bouts featuring the most famous names in the industry.

There are also times when promotions decide to run it back for their benefit, and ONE Championship is set to do just that for ONE Friday Fights 46 on Friday, December 22.

The co-main event of the card will see Joseph Lasiri try to unify the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship against interim holder Prajanchai PK Saenchai - the same man he defeated for the gold back in May 2022 at ONE 157.

From Lasiri’s point of view, this bout is as much of a must-win for him as the first one. That's because there are those who have discredited his title win by calling it a fluke.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lasiri was fully aware of how Prajanchai will approach the bout and will exercise caution once they step in between the ropes:

“I think this time, he will take it more seriously. He will wait for me to try to counter and not be aggressive. He will just want to check me out when we’re in the ring, but I will not hold anything back.”

Prajanchai’s road to the rematch

After suffering a TKO in their initial meeting, Prajanchai bounced back with three straight wins against Kompet Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, and Akram Hamidi, propelling himself to the rematch.

Prajanchai was vocal in his desires to get his loss back from Lasiri and is raring to prove that the Italian just caught him on a bad day.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.