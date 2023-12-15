“I want to redeem myself” – Prajanchai says avenging defeat to Joseph Lasiri is top priority

At ONE Friday Fights 46, the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championships will be unified in a moment Prajanchai PK Saenchai has been patiently waiting for.

He originally lost the title back at ONE 157 last year in a shock upset loss to Joseph Lasiri, who is still yet to defend his crown.

In the champion’s absence, the former titleholder has put together a winning streak that saw him become the interim champion with an incredible display against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The match-up this time around is personal for the Thai competitor as he looks to avenge his loss to the champion and reclaim control over the strawweight division.

On December 22, they will finally settle the score and the interim title holder can hardly hide his excitement for the match-up that he has been chasing ever since May last year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he spoke about his mindset going into this high-stakes rematch at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand:

“[Lasiri] is the person I want to redeem myself against the most in my life. Because first, you take my belt from me. I want to bring this belt back to Thailand for the Thai people.”

Prajanchai has been on the war path since his loss to Joseph Lasiri

Aside from beating Lasiri to claim his title back, Prajanchai has done everything in his power to work his way back to the top of the division.

The former champion has produced three consecutive victories since his first and only loss under the ONE Championship banner.

It will take one hell of a performance from Lasiri if he is to maintain his grasp over the strawweight division after the run of wins that his opponent has produced since their first meeting.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.