Prajanchai admits feeling shocked that match with Sam-A ended quickly

Prajanchai PK Saenchai was surprised by the early finish in his world title fight with fellow Muay Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao at ONE Friday Fights 22.

The two Thai superstars met inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium earlier this month for a rematch nearly two years in the making. With Prajanchai scoring a unanimous decision in their first meeting, Sam-A stepped into the bout, ready to even the score. However, Prajanchai proved to be too much for Sam-A.

Prajanchai scored an impressive second-round knockout against Sam-A, securing his second straight win and capturing the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the process.

Speaking at the ONE Friday Fights 22 post-fight press event, Prajanchai admitted to being surprised by how quickly the finish came but was happy to walk away with a definitive victory:

“Actually, I did not expect it to end this quickly. But I’m happy to get the KO because, you know, there’s no score, and it doesn’t allow people to raise doubts over my victory,” Prajanchai said. “So I’m happy it ended this way.”

With the interim crown wrapped around his waist and the No. 1 ranking in the division locked down, Prajanchai is already preparing himself for an inevitable world title unification clash with undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri.

Of course, Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri are no strangers to one another, having squared off a little more than a year ago at ONE 157. On that night, ‘The Hurricane’ finished Prajanchai to capture the strawweight crown. Now the Thai sensation is ready to even the score and get the undisputed strap back in his possession.

