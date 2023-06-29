Prajanchai reignites rivalry with Joseph Lasiri: “I know that he was watching”

Prajanchai P.K. Saenchai knows Joseph Lasiri was tuning into his interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title win at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Muay Thai legends Prajanchai and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao squared off in a rematch nearly two years in the making inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium last Friday night. With the interim ONE strawweight world championship on the line, both men brought their A-game, but in the end, Prajanchai proved to be too much for Sam-A.

With his win by second-round knockout, Prajanchai has set the stage for another epic rematch. This time it will be against the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion, Joseph Lasiri. Speaking with the South China Morning Post following his impressive performance in the "Mecca of Muay Thai," Prajanchai looked to rekindle his rivalry with ‘The Hurricane’ ahead of an inevitable ONE world championship unification match:

“I just saw a little bit that he posted something,” Prajanchai said. “I didn’t really check what was actually he was saying. But I know that he was watching my fight.”

Prajanchai and Joseph Lasiri are no strangers to one another, having squared off a little more than a year ago at ONE 157. On that night, ‘The Hurricane’ scored his own impressive KO, snatching the strawweight Muay Thai crown from around the waist of the Thai legend. With them both representing the division as the undisputed and interim world champions, it’s only a matter of time before they strap on the four-ounce gloves once again for a can’t-miss clash inside the Circle.

If you missed any of the action, the ONE Friday Fights 22 replay can be watched anytime via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

Poll : 0 votes