Prajanchai apologized to legend Sam-A after knocking him out in devastating fashion

Prajanchai PK Saenchai claimed the interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title by knocking out veteran Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in their clash last week in Bangkok.

Afterwards, the 28-year-old fighter apologized to the Thai legend as a form of respect.

Prajanchai was devastating in claiming the interim belt at ONE Friday Fights 22 on June 23 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Following a feeling-out period in the opening round, Prajanchai turned up the heat in the second stanza. Banking on his speed, he began to connect on telling hits on Sam-A.

Midway into the frame, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym standout managed to break his opponent’s defense and landed a well-placed straight left to the chin and scored a knockdown.

Sam-A was able to survive the hit and stand up but at that point was just trying to survive. Sensing that he had his opponent on the ropes, Prajanchai moved for the finish, tagging Sam-A countless times and then landing a sharp elbow to send the 39-year-old veteran fighter face down to the mat for the victory.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post after, Prajanchai said that while he was happy to come out triumphant, it was important for him to comfort Sam-A, who like him once held the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title.

He said:

“I also said sorry to him on the stage or rather in the ring. And also when we met in front of the medical room I also said sorry to him.”

Watch the interview below:

The victory was the second for Prajanchai over Sam-A. The two met in July 2021, when the former became ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating the erstwhile title holder by majority decision.

For his winning effort at ONE Friday Fights 22, Prajanchai earned a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong.

Up next for him is a world title unification showdown against reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Joseph Lasiri, who took the title from him in May last year.

Replay of ONE Friday Fights 22 is available on ONE Championship’s YouTube page.

