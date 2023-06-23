By the numbers: Prajanchai and Sam-A’s Tale of the Tape is eerily similar

Muay Thai fans are in for a treat at ONE Friday Fights 22 when two of the most decorated strikers in the history of the sport square off in a highly anticipated rematch. Prajanchai PK.Saenchai is set to scrap with fellow legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao inside the east’s most celebrated arena, Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Prajanchai, who currently sits at the No. 1 ranked strawweight Muay Thai contender in the promotion, will attempt to score a second win over Sam-A under the ONE Championship banner after earning a unanimous decision in July 2021. Ahead of their sequel inside the Muay Thai Mecca, ONE Championship is taking a look at the Tale of the Tape and the stunning careers that both these bonafide legends will bring to Thailand’s iconic venue.

“UNREAL fight records 😳 Who takes home the belt when Prajanchai and Sam-A rematch for the ONE Interim Strawweight Muay Thai World Title at ONE Friday Fights 22 this week?”

Once Prajanchai and Sam-A settle their business inside the ring, much of the attention will shift to the next generation of Muay Thai talent as ONE Championship newcomer Nabil Anane makes his first walk into the ring. Just 19 years old, Anane has already made history as a two-division WBC world champion. Next, he will look to test his skills against the best fighters in all of Muay Thai.

Enter his opponent, ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9. While he doesn’t have the experience of Prajanchai or Sam-A, Superlek boats an impressive 133 career wins and currently reigns as the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion. He will welcome Anane into the promotion as part of Friday’s incredibly stacked lineup at Lumpinee.

Fans in North America can catch all the action at ONE Friday Fights 22 live and for free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

