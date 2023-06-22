Liam Harrison says Prajanchai has something to prove in Sam-A rematch

Liam Harrison expects Prajanchai PK Saenchai to make a statement with his performance at ONE Friday Fights 22.

In one of the night's two world championship contests at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Prajanchai will run it back against longtime foe and Muay Thai veteran Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

With the interim strawweight Muay Thai world championship on the line, the big question is whether the 28-year-old can pull off another upset victory against his decorated dance partner.

Back in 2021, he emerged from their fight with a majority decision to win the strawweight Muay Thai world championship after a tightly contested 15-minute war.

Ahead of their rematch this week, Liam Harrison gave his thoughts on some of this crucial matchup on the June 23 bill.

While Prajanchai has already rebounded with a win, Harrison referenced his loss to Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157 as a key factor in this fight that will spur him on.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Hitman’ said:

“He’s younger, fresher, and I think he’s going to have a point to prove because he’ll want to disregard that stoppage loss to Lasiri. I think he’ll win on points.”

While the Leeds native is of the opinion that Prajanchai seems destined to pull off a second victory, Sam-A hopes to add more glitter to his return to competition.

The 39-year-old came out of retirement last year – not for the first time – and earned a sensational second-round knockout of Ryan Sheehan at ONE Friday Fights 9 this past March.

He hopes to continue that incredible comeback story with a victory at ONE Friday Fights 22, which will air live and free on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel on June 23.

