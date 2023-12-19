“It is never lucky” – Joseph Lasiri says victory over Prajanchai had nothing to do with good fortune

At ONE 157 last year, Joseph Lasiri secured the biggest win of his career. Despite that, fans still had some question marks over his success.

'The Hurricane' shocked the world by stopping strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai to end his title run in stunning fashion.

At ONE Friday Fights 46, the defending champion has a lot to prove when he meets his former foe for a second time in a hotly anticipated rematch on December 22.

Now the holder of the interim title after his stunning performance against Sam-A, Prajanchai has been racking up wins since his loss to Lasiri in pursuit of a second chance.

The defending champion still disputes any claims that his title win was anything other than him being the better man on the night and he looks to prove that once again.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Lasiri addressed his critics:

“If someone has never had a fight, they can think [it was lucky]. But if you’re in the arena, it is never lucky. If you have a game plan and you think it will be easy [like Prajanchai], if you don’t have Plan B, you can take the consequences and lose. This time, I will fight with 100 percent Prajanchai, so for me, it is more exciting.”

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Friday Fights 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Friday Fights 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Joseph Lasiri will need to be better in Prajanchai rematch

Regardless of your thoughts on their first encounter, what can't be disputed is the fact that Joseph Lasiri perfectly capitalized on his opportunity to become a world champion.

Doing it for a second time is where we will really see what the champion is made of and whether he can solidify his legitimacy as a world champion.

There can also be no doubt that if Prajanchai underestimated his opponent the first time around, he won’t make the same mistake at the second time of asking.

Their long awaited rematch at ONE Friday Fights 46 will be a huge crossroads fight for both men as they look to back up their words at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.